7 die after treatment by 'fake' cardiologist at MP hospital: Who is ‘Dr N John Camm’?
The complainant said the person's real name is Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav. He had been falsely claiming to be trained in London.
Seven people have died after a fake cardiologist allegedly treated them at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district. The incident has prompted the National Human Rights Commission to investigate.
A team is set to camp in Damoh from April 7 to 9 to investigate the matter, according to NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo.
“A complaint was received that a fake doctor performed cardiac surgeries and caused the deaths of several people. It was also reported that the missionary hospital used to receive money from the government under the Ayushman Bharat scheme,” Priyank Kanoongo told news agency ANI.
"This is a grave allegation. The commission is taking cognizance of this and further investigation is being conducted," he added.
While the district chief medical health officer Dr Mukesh Jain did not share the total number of victims, he said a probe report into the matter has been sent to district collector Sudhir Kochar.
Here's what we know about the ‘fake’ cardiologist
- According to a complaint lodged by a local resident with the NHRC, a person named “Dr N John Camm” had been treating patients at the Mission Hospital in Damoh.
- The complainant said the person's real name is Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav. He had been falsely claiming to be trained in London.
- Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav misled the patients by using the name of a famous cardiologist from the United Kingdom, professor John Camm.
- The ‘cardiologist’ joined the hospital in January 2025 and reportedly conducted at least a dozen surgeries before vanishing in February.
- The real Dr John Camm had even warned about the impersonator on social media.
- Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav also has an FIR against him in Telangana, which is currently under verification.
- The hospital where Yadav operated is covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, raising concerns about the misuse of public funds. The hospital has initiated an internal inquiry.
(Inputs from Shruti Tomar)