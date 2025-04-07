7 die after treatment by 'fake' cardiologist at MP hospital: Who is ‘Dr N John Camm’?

Seven people have died after a fake cardiologist allegedly treated them at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district. The incident has prompted the National Human Rights Commission to investigate. The person was using the name “Dr N John Camm”.(X/INCMumbai)

A team is set to camp in Damoh from April 7 to 9 to investigate the matter, according to NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo.

“A complaint was received that a fake doctor performed cardiac surgeries and caused the deaths of several people. It was also reported that the missionary hospital used to receive money from the government under the Ayushman Bharat scheme,” Priyank Kanoongo told news agency ANI.

"This is a grave allegation. The commission is taking cognizance of this and further investigation is being conducted," he added.

While the district chief medical health officer Dr Mukesh Jain did not share the total number of victims, he said a probe report into the matter has been sent to district collector Sudhir Kochar.

Here's what we know about the ‘fake’ cardiologist