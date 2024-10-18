Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fake doctor practising using PhD degree booked

ByMegha Sood
Oct 18, 2024 06:34 AM IST

She also posts on instagram claiming to be a doctor and cheats patients by offering consultations, said police

MUMBAI: A woman who claimed to be a doctor and prescribed medicines to many was booked for cheating by Samta Nagar police on Wednesday.

Fake doctor practising using PhD degree booked
Fake doctor practising using PhD degree booked

According to the police, the accused, Sachi Ajit Dalvi, has been practising medicine since 2016 in her clinic in Samta Nagar, Kandivali East. She had a forged certificate in Doctor of Philosophy in Alternative Medicine. Swapnil Mahale, medical officer working with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), lodged a complaint against Dalvi.

According to the complaint, after a complaint by a citizen, the BMC medical officers carried a background check to verify Dalvi’s credentials. Dr Yogita Garasiya, assistant medical officer from Borivali, received a copy of Dalvi’s certificate, which Dalvi had submitted, from the India Board of Alternate Medicines on October 9. The Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicines responded to this verification query stating that the council conferred no such degree. The board concluded that Dalvi had forged her PhD (A M), and it was based on this fake degree that she had been practicing medicine.

Dalvi also posts similar claims on her Instagram posts and cheats patients by offering consultations and prescribing medicines, said police.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On