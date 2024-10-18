MUMBAI: A woman who claimed to be a doctor and prescribed medicines to many was booked for cheating by Samta Nagar police on Wednesday. Fake doctor practising using PhD degree booked

According to the police, the accused, Sachi Ajit Dalvi, has been practising medicine since 2016 in her clinic in Samta Nagar, Kandivali East. She had a forged certificate in Doctor of Philosophy in Alternative Medicine. Swapnil Mahale, medical officer working with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), lodged a complaint against Dalvi.

According to the complaint, after a complaint by a citizen, the BMC medical officers carried a background check to verify Dalvi’s credentials. Dr Yogita Garasiya, assistant medical officer from Borivali, received a copy of Dalvi’s certificate, which Dalvi had submitted, from the India Board of Alternate Medicines on October 9. The Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicines responded to this verification query stating that the council conferred no such degree. The board concluded that Dalvi had forged her PhD (A M), and it was based on this fake degree that she had been practicing medicine.

Dalvi also posts similar claims on her Instagram posts and cheats patients by offering consultations and prescribing medicines, said police.