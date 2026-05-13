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Probe intensifies after explosives recovered near PM’s convoy route

Explosive materials found near a route for PM Modi's visit in Bengaluru prompt a multi-agency investigation into potential security threats.

Published on: May 13, 2026 06:34 am IST
By Arun Dev, Bengaluru
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The recovery of gelatine sticks, batteries, wires and a crude circuit-like assembly near a route used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent Bengaluru visit has led investigators to examine whether the materials were intended to trigger a larger security scare, according to police officials involved in the probe.

Probe intensifies after explosives recovered near PM’s convoy route

What initially appeared to be a case involving quarry explosives has now evolved into a multi-agency investigation after electronic components were recovered from a cardboard box found during security sanitisation operations near the Bengaluru-Kanakapura highway.

Senior investigators said the materials recovered from the site raised concern because the combination of explosive substances and circuitry resembled components sometimes used in improvised explosive devices (IEDs), though officials stressed that the assembly found at the scene was incomplete and incapable of causing an immediate explosion.

“Gelatine sticks alone could indicate illegal transport or quarrying use. But when you find circuitry, wires and batteries together with explosive material, investigators are bound to examine whether there was an attempt to fabricate some kind of IED mechanism,” a senior police officer said on condition of anonymity as the investigation is ongoing.

The recovery was made on Sunday morning by Jagadish Doddamani, a 26-year-old police constable attached to Kodihalli police station, according to a First Information Report registered at Kaggalipura police station under provisions of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and the Explosives Act, 1884.

Doddamani had been assigned to Prime Ministerial security duty beginning May 8 and was deployed at what police described as “Sector-1A point” along the Bengaluru-Kanakapura National Highway after attending security briefings at the Art of Living ashram.

In his complaint, the constable said he resumed patrol duty at 7 am on May 10 to inspect the roadside area for suspicious activity ahead of the Prime Minister’s movement.

“While patrolling and observing to ensure there were no unknown persons, vehicles, or objects on the sides of the road footpath, at approximately 9.45 am, I found a suspicious transparent plastic zip-lock cover in an empty space adjacent to the forest area compound, approximately 20 feet away from the Bengaluru-Kanakapura road,” the FIR quoted him as saying.

The complaint stated that he opened the plastic cover and found a khaki-coloured cardboard box wrapped with cello tape.

“On one side of this box, approximately 6 incense sticks wrapped with a plastic thread-like substance were found. Nearby, matches, an empty camphor box, and tape were observed,” the FIR said.

According to the FIR, Om Prakash, deputy superintendent of police of Kunigal subdivision and supervising officer for the sector, arrived at the location while the constable was inspecting the object. After examining the package, the officer alerted the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) stationed for the Prime Minister’s visit.

A BDDS team led by reserve sub-inspector Mohammad Aris reached the site around 10.15 am and examined the materials for about 35 minutes.

“They stated that, prima facie, it appears that explosive materials are present,” the FIR stated.

The constable alleged in his complaint that unidentified persons had abandoned the materials near the highway.

“It appears that some miscreants, for some purpose, threw these explosive materials near the Bhairava Mandya Uppusaru Mudde Hotel near Kuppareddy Lake on the Bengaluru-Kanakapura National Highway and left,” the FIR said.

The case is now being examined by multiple agencies because the recovery took place along a route linked to Prime Ministerial movement. Officials said the National Investigation Agency is expected to take over the inquiry.

Investigators are also considering invoking provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act depending on the outcome of forensic analysis and intelligence inputs.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Dev

Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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