Probe ordered into Rajasthan Administrative Service officer’s death after ‘botched’ surgery: Report

An inquiry has been ordered following the death of Rajasthan Administrative Service officer Priyanka Bishnoi in Jodhpur on Wednesday while undergoing treatment in a private hospital, with her relatives alleging that a surgery performed on her was “botched.” Bishnoi's relatives accused the hospital of making medical errors during the procedure. (Pic used for representation)

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed his condolences on X, saying, “The demise of Rajasthan Administrative Service officer Priyanka Bishnoi ji is extremely sad. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to the family members to bear this grief,” according to a rough translation of his tweet.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Priyanka Bishnoi, 33, a 2016 batch officer from Bikaner, underwent surgery at a private hospital in Jodhpur two weeks ago.

Her condition later deteriorated, and her relatives accused the hospital of making medical errors during the procedure. In response, Jodhpur district collector Gaurav Agrawal ordered an investigation led by a five-member team, headed by Bharti Saraswat, principal of Sampurnanand Medical College (SNMC) in Jodhpur.

Bishnoi, who was serving as Assistant Collector in Jodhpur, had recently been transferred to the role of Deputy Commissioner with Jodhpur North Municipal Corporation but had not yet assumed the position, the report said.

Similar incidents of ‘botched’ surgeries

In a May incident in Kerala's Kozhikode, a four-year-old girl was taken to the operating room at the Government Medical College Hospital for the removal of an extra finger. However, after the surgery, it was discovered that the operation had mistakenly been performed on her tongue, news agency PTI reported. The family realised the error when they noticed cotton stuffed in the child’s mouth, leading them to investigate and find that the surgery had been conducted on her tongue instead of her hand.

In another case, police in Punjab's Ludhiana charged a surgeon with negligence in April following a patient's complaint. The patient, who had undergone kidney stone surgery two years ago, revealed that despite a stone being diagnosed in his right kidney, the doctor operated on his left kidney. He also reported severe complications post-surgery, which had left him bedridden for the past two years.