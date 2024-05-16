Doctor operates on 4-year-old's tongue instead of finger in Kerala; gets suspended

A four-year-old girl in Kerala was wheeled into an operating theatre at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Thursday for the removal of her sixth finger. Hours later, when she emerged from surgery, it was discovered that the operation was performed on the wrong part -- her tongue. The shocked family of the girl said the error came to light when they found cotton stuffed in the child's mouth post-surgery, prompting them to investigate the matter further. Upon closer inspection, they found that the surgery was performed on her tongue, not on her hand as intended. As the issue created an uproar in Kerala, the state government initiated action, suspending Associate Professor Dr Bejohn Johnson, pending an inquiry. Health Minister Veena George announced the decision to suspend the doctor after receiving a report from the Director of Medical Education, who was asked to conduct an immediate investigation into the incident earlier in the day. The police registered a case against Dr Johnson based on a complaint lodged by the girl's family.

An official statement said the minister has also directed that a detailed inquiry be conducted and further action taken. George has given strict directives to the hospitals to ensure that protocols are followed correctly, it said. Meanwhile, the police registered a case against Dr Johnson based on a complaint lodged by the girl's family. According to an officer at the Kozhikode Medical College police station, the doctor has been booked under IPC Sections 336 (endangering the life or personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others).

The child's family said that the child had no issue with her tongue. "No one should have such an experience again at the Medical College Hospital," they said. The family also said the hospital authorities should take responsibility if there are adverse consequences for the child due to the procedure. "The hospital authorities informed us that it was a mistake as they had scheduled surgery for two children on the same date," a family member said. A family member said the doctor had apologised to the family for the error.

Expressing shock over the incident, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan said it was "serious medical malpractice" and sought strict disciplinary action against those who are responsible for it. "Presently, the government's actions seem to undo the progress Kerala has achieved in the health sector over the years," he said in a statement here. Satheesan alleged that the credibility of government hospitals is being questioned due to repeated medical errors. "Apart from just asking for a report right away, what steps has the health department and the minister taken to address each incident? This isn't the first problem at Kozhikode Medical College," he pointed out, recalling the case of Harshina, who protested after a device got stuck in her stomach during surgery."