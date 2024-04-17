2 years after ‘botched’ surgery, FIR against Ludhiana doctor

The Sadar police booked a surgeon for negligence following the complaint of a patient who underwent a kidney stone surgery almost two years ago. A first-information report was lodged after a panel of doctors formed by the health department examined the matter and submitted a report (Getty image)

According to the patient, although a stone was diagnosed in his right kidney, the doctor performed surgery on his left kidney. Moreover, he suffered some severe complications after the surgery, which had confined him to bed for the past two years.

A first-information report (FIR) was lodged after a panel of doctors formed by the health department examined the matter and submitted a report. The Sadar police booked Dr Harpreet Singh Jolly, who runs a hospital at Gill Road.

The complainant, Vineet Khanna, 52, of Rajguru Nagar, said in the complaint that he was in hosiery business and due to the illness that occurred after the surgery, he was forced to shut it down. According to Khanna, he was diagnosed with a stone in the right kidney and drove to the hospital on Gill road on April 8, 2022, where the doctor advised him to get admitted. He had undergone the surgery on the same day, the complaint added.

His brother-in-law Subhash Dua stated that Vineet suffered complications during the surgery, following which they rushed him to Hero DMC Heart Institute, a unit of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). After being discharged from DMCH, Dr Jolly took him back to his hospital, where he remained admitted for 15 days. Vineet, however, did not show any signs of recovery in those 15 days, Subhash added.

He alleged that Dr Jolly had charged ₹1.1 lakh for treatment, ₹55,000 for surgery and then also claimed ₹1 lakh from his medical insurance.

After almost one year, Vineet filed a complaint to the police and health authorities on March 13, 2023. Following the complaint, the health department formed a board of doctors to examine the matter and after the board’s report, the police lodged an FIR against Dr Jolly.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Iqbal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Dr Jolly has been booked under sections 192 (fabricating false evidence), 193 (punishment for false evidence), 417 (punishment for cheating), 418 (cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensue to person whose interest offender is bound to protect) and 420 (cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensue to person whose interest offender is bound to protect) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrest has been made so far in the case.

When contacted, Dr Jolly refuted all allegations. Dr Jolly said the patient suffered a post-operative stroke and was rushed to the Hero DMC heart institute. The patient remained in his hospital for at least 15 days thereafter.

Dr Jolly said that there was no negligence on his part and he had produced all proof before the board of doctors formed by the health department.