Probe report on CDS chopper crash likely in coming week

The investigation into the December 8 chopper crash that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and 13 others is nearly complete and the findings are likely to be submitted to the Air headquarters next week, people familiar with the development said on Saturday.

The probe report is being finalised for submission, they said. It is learnt that the probe team led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh examined all likely scenarios for the crash including possible human error or whether it was a case of disorientation by the crew when the helicopter was preparing for landing.

The people said the findings of the Court of Inquiry and the procedure it followed in the probe are being legally vetted. “The legal vetting is being done to ensure that the probe team followed all the laid down norms and procedures,” said one of the people cited above.

Asked about possible causes of the crash, a number of aviation experts said there were instances of a significant number of air accidents caused by visual disorientation triggered by the loss of situational awareness by pilots. And bad weather could be a factor contributing to the loss of situational awareness at times, said one of them.

The report is expected to be submitted to Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari in a week, they said