Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said propaganda can't decide India's progress. Sharing the statement of the ministry of external affairs in which the ministry termed international support to farmers' protest as irresponsible, Amit Shah said propaganda can neither disrupt India's unity nor can decide India's fate. "India stands united and together to achieve progress," he wrote with hashtags IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether. Many ministers and BJP leaders tweeted using these hashtags, first used by the MEA in its statement, committing to India's unity.

India stands united and together to achieve progress.#IndiaAgainstPropaganda#IndiaTogether https://t.co/ZJXYzGieCt — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 3, 2021





Though the tweets, MEA's statement do not mention Rihanna, the action from the government stems from American pop singer Rihanna's tweet on Tuesday in which she raised the issue of the farmers' protest and triggered huge international support for the ongoing farmers' protest.

The CNN article that Rihanna shared talked about how internet access in several districts in the national Capital was disrupted following the clashes between the Delhi police and farmers on January 26.

The article also voiced "concerns over democracy" and said, "Although India is the world's most populous democracy, it also topped the world in terms of internet shutdowns in 2019, according to Access Now, an advocacy group which tracks internet freedom."

The Centre claimed that this is a part of a concerted effort to hurt India's democracy and the ministry, in its statement, linked this with the recent incidents of desecration of Mahatma Gandhi's statues. "This is extremely disturbing for India and for civilised society everywhere... We would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse," the statement said.

It also sai that facts need to be ascertained before rushing to comment on such matters. "The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to be celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement said, denouncing the comments of international celebrities. After Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg too tweeted in support of the farmers.

