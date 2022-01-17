‘Pro-Planet People’: PM Modi talks climate in World Economic Forum address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually addressed the World Economic Forum (WEF) at its online Davos Agenda summit, where he introduced the idea of a “P3 (Pro-Planet People) movement” that underlines India's climate change commitments at the global forum.

Recalling the fact that he had introduced a similar idea – ‘Mission L.I.F.E – Lifestyle for Environment’ at the COP26 climate summit last year, Modi said the P3 movement will now help India achieve its sustainable environmental goals.

In his WEF Davos Agenda address, the Prime Minister reiterated India's “clean, green, sustainable, and reliable” energy goals, which entails a net-zero carbon emission target by 2070.

Talking about lifestyle changes that must be made to meet climate commitments, Modi said, “We have to accept that our lifestyle is also a big challenge for the climate.”

“Throwaway culture and consumerism have made the climate challenge more serious,” the Prime Minister said, adding, “It is important for Mission 'LIFE' to become a global mass movement.”

On November 1 last year, Modi had announced at the Glasgow summit on climate change that India’s non-fossil energy capacity will reach 500GW by 2030, meeting 50 per cent of the country’s energy requirements by 2030.

He had said that India will reduce its total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes between now and 2030, reduce the carbon intensity of India’s economy by 45 per cent by 2030 over 2005 levels, and achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

Modi, however, had also flagged that these ambitious actions would be impossible without adequate climate finance from developed nations.

Besides India's climate change commitments, the Prime Minister on Monday also spoke about the successful nationwide vaccination campaign inoculating crores of Indians against the coronavirus and the country's unwavering trust in democracy and technology to empower the 21st century with the temperament and talent of his fellow countrymen – a phenomenon that he described as a “bouquet of hope” in these difficult times marked by the pandemic.