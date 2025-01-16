New Delhi, The proposed waste-to-energy plant in Bawana has taken centre stage ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections with the local residents raising environmental and health concerns and a section threatening to boycott the polls if the project proceeds. Proposed waste-to-energy plant in Delhi's Bawana sparks protests, locals threaten to boycott polls

The plant has been planned on a 15-acre site near the Treatment, Storage, and Disposal Facility for hazardous waste in DSIDC Sector 5.

Speaking to PTI, residents from over 15 nearby villages have claimed that the project will result in the destruction of trees, increased air and water pollution, and long-term health risks, including respiratory ailments as well as neurological disorders.

They also argued that emissions from the waste-to-energy plant, such as dioxins, furans, particulate matter , and even heavy metals like mercury and lead, will not just worsen the air quality but also endanger public health.

“The toxic emissions from this plant will put our lives at risk. We’re already struggling with pollution from nearby factories and other WTE plants here, which will make it unbearable,” Rajpal Saini, a resident of Sanoth village that falls under Narela assembly constituency, told PTI.

While the authorities have suggested that the proposed WTE plant will have all necessary pollution control systems, the locals have drawn parallels with the other existing WTE plants in the area and highlighted instances of ash mismanagement and dangerously high levels of pollutants affecting nearby communities.

Pointing to the track record of similar WTE facilities in the area, another resident, Mange Ram said, “The Okhla WTE plant is a prime example. Hazardous ash and toxic emissions have severely impacted the surrounding areas. How can we trust that this plant will be any different?”

They also highlighted the potential for soil and water contamination due to alleged “improper handling” of waste and ash from WTE plants.

“Authorities promise pollution control measures, but we’ve seen failures before. Ash mismanagement at other plants has harmed nearby communities, and we can’t take such risks here,” another Sanoth resident Rakesh Kumar told PTI.

The residents of Bawana are also concerned about the fate of the existing mature trees on the proposed site and wrote a letter to the Deputy Conservator of Forest on January 6.

“This 15-acre land has mature trees that are crucial for the local ecosystem. Destroying these trees for a project that adds to pollution is unacceptable,” Ram Chandran, a resident of Bawana’s JJ Colony, told PTI.

The residents further alleged that key inhabited areas, including Sanoth village, JJ Colony, the CRPF Camp, and the Air Force Station, were excluded from the environmental sensitivity report.

“This deliberate omission shows a lack of transparency. Such decisions should involve the affected communities,” said Yash, President of the Bawana Residents’ Welfare Association.

Emphasising the “failures” of solid waste management practices, Environmentalist Bhavreen Kandhari said waste sent to incineration without proper segregation releases toxic emissions and leaves behind hazardous ash.

“The Bawana WTE plant exemplifies another model to this flawed approach to waste management, where the focus is shifted towards an energy solution that fails to address the root cause; ineffective waste segregation at source and inadequate recycling systems.

"This over-reliance on incineration reflects a deeper systemic failure, amplified by the non-implementation of 2016 Solid Waste Management Byelaws by the authorities,” Khandari told PTI.

She said instead of investing in energy recovery through burning, the focus should be on waste prevention, reduction, and recycling solutions that protect both the city and the communities.

The residents protesting against the project have invoked Article 21 of the Constitution — which guarantees the right to a clean and healthy environment as part of the right to life.

“Development should not come at the cost of our health and environment,” said Nisha Singh, a social worker from JJ Colony in Bawana.

On December 27, a public hearing for environmental clearance of the proposed WTE plant was conducted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee in Bawana at the site of the proposed plant.

Thousands of local residents gathered at the site, which had been battered by mud following heavy rains, and raised slogans against the project.

“In utter commotion, the agitated public strongly opposed the project. They expressed concerns that the site would become another 'khatta' and stated that they would not allow the proposed project at this site,” a DPCC report dated January 3 said.

"They are against this project since there are already solid waste processing facilities operating in the vicinity of their villages," it said.

It further said that around 30,000 industries are already operating in the Bawana Industrial Area which has affected their health and they cannot tolerate/allow any other solid waste processing facility to have a dump site.

“Representatives of the project assured that the plant will have all necessary pollution control systems. There will be separate treatments for biodegradable and recyclable waste. Through this project, waste shall be converted into valuable resources and generate employment and will also be beneficial for the local business,” the DPCC report read.

With voting day approaching, the proposed WTE plant remains a contentious issue in the region. Residents have warned that unless their concerns are addressed, they will boycott the February 5 elections.

