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Protest against housing project in Goa; minister cites decades-old land conversion

Protest against housing project in Goa; minister cites decades-old land conversion

Published on: May 11, 2026 11:49 am IST
PTI |
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Panaji, Against the backdrop of a protest against a proposed housing project in North Goa, Town and Country Planning Minister Vishwajit Rane has said the land was converted into a settlement nearly three decades ago at the request of his father, former CM Pratapsingh Rane.

Protest against housing project in Goa; minister cites decades-old land conversion

A group of people from Karapur-Sarvan village in North Goa district have been protesting for about a month, accusing Rane of selling off his huge property to a leading builder, without addressing the environmental concerns.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Vishwaji Rane said he was being unnecessarily targeted, pointing out that the rocky land was converted into a settlement around 30 years back at the request of his father, when he was the leader of the opposition.

The land was converted into a settlement by then Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, and all the authorities, including the local panchayat, had given permission for the same, he said.

The minister also said the entire stretch was rocky and "it is a myth that there was a cashew plantation in that area".

 
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