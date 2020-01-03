Protest outside Kota’s JK Lon Hospital, dozen people detained by police

india

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 13:08 IST

The police in Kota has detained around a dozen people who had gathered at the JK Lon Hospital to protest against the death of 100 infants. The protesters, belonging to BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, raised slogans against the state government.

BJYM protest comes a week after Congress staged a dharna against the visit of former health ministers Kalicharan Saraf and Rajendra Singh Rathore, who held the portfolio during the previous BJP government in Rajasthan.

BS Hingad, Deputy SP, Kota City, said that the workers have been detained to maintain law and order in the wake of visit of Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharmaand and will be released later.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has faced severe criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati over the issue.

Mayawati said that the attitude of the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan was condemnable as it has mismanaged the situation of the 100 children deaths in Kota and still remains irresponsible and unsympathetic to the situation.

“There should no politics over the issue. Infant mortality at the hospital is steadily decreasing. We will try to reduce it further. It is on our top priority that mothers and children remain in good health,” Gehlot tweeted in Hindi on Thursday.

In New Delhi, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey said Sonia Gandhi is very concerned about the deaths and Gehlot has sent a detailed report to her. Pandey’s comments came after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said he has spoken to Gehlot and assured him of all possible support to prevent further deaths.