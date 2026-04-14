Protests erupt in Faridabad, Palwal as factory workers demand minimum wage hike

Thousands of workers in Palwal and Faridabad staged protests in their respective areas on Monday, alleging that factory managements had not issued any notification on the minimum wage hike announced by the Haryana government last week. Around 7,500 workers participated in the protests, according to district administration officials.

This comes days after similar protests at IMT Manesar, an industrial hub, where workers demanded revised compensation as per the Centre’s new labour law. (Photo for representation)(REUTERS)

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In Palwal, protesting workers were cleared from the highway by police. In Faridabad, they were pacified by labour department and district administration officials after being assured that they would receive the increased wages from April 1.

Also read: ‘2 hrs for 45-min drive’: Commuters bear brunt as Noida protest hits traffic

This comes days after similar protests at IMT Manesar, an industrial hub, where workers demanded revised compensation as per the Centre’s new labour laws. On Thursday, the Haryana government notified a 35% wage hike across categories, effective April 1, 2026.

Also read: Arson, stone-pelting in Noida as wage hike protest turns violent

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{{^usCountry}} At least 3,200 workers in Palwal’s Prithla blocked the Agra-Delhi highway for nearly two hours, causing traffic snarls, according to labour department officials. The blockade was later cleared by police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At least 3,200 workers in Palwal’s Prithla blocked the Agra-Delhi highway for nearly two hours, causing traffic snarls, according to labour department officials. The blockade was later cleared by police. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) general secretary (Haryana) Jai Bhagwan said, “Factory managements are not issuing any circulars for workers, resulting in mistrust.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) general secretary (Haryana) Jai Bhagwan said, “Factory managements are not issuing any circulars for workers, resulting in mistrust.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the protests occurred due to absence of communication between workers and company management and rumours. Faridabad deputy commissioner Ayush Sinha said directions have been issued to all industries to communicate workers that the wage hike under the government notification will be effective April 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the protests occurred due to absence of communication between workers and company management and rumours. Faridabad deputy commissioner Ayush Sinha said directions have been issued to all industries to communicate workers that the wage hike under the government notification will be effective April 1. {{/usCountry}}

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