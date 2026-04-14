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Protests erupt in Faridabad, Palwal as factory workers demand minimum wage hike

Around 7,500 workers participated in the protests, according to district administration officials.

Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 11:17 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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Thousands of workers in Palwal and Faridabad staged protests in their respective areas on Monday, alleging that factory managements had not issued any notification on the minimum wage hike announced by the Haryana government last week. Around 7,500 workers participated in the protests, according to district administration officials.

This comes days after similar protests at IMT Manesar, an industrial hub, where workers demanded revised compensation as per the Centre’s new labour law. (Photo for representation)(REUTERS)

In Palwal, protesting workers were cleared from the highway by police. In Faridabad, they were pacified by labour department and district administration officials after being assured that they would receive the increased wages from April 1.

Also read: ‘2 hrs for 45-min drive’: Commuters bear brunt as Noida protest hits traffic

This comes days after similar protests at IMT Manesar, an industrial hub, where workers demanded revised compensation as per the Centre’s new labour laws. On Thursday, the Haryana government notified a 35% wage hike across categories, effective April 1, 2026.

Also read: Arson, stone-pelting in Noida as wage hike protest turns violent

 
protest haryana factory worker minimum wages
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Protests erupt in Faridabad, Palwal as factory workers demand minimum wage hike
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