PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: Punjab Board Class 12 results releasing today at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: The Punjab School Education Board will release the PSEB 12th Result 2026 on May 13, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. ...Read More

The Board will declare the Punjab Board 12th result via a press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials, where, along with the results, the pass percentage, district-wise details and toppers' names will be shared.

This year, Class 12 written examinations commenced on February 17 and concluded on April 4, 2026. Around 2.84 lakh students appeared at around 2200 centres.

To check the Class 12 results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

2. Click on PSEB 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.