PU, degree colleges to reopen tomorrow, Karnataka government announces
india news

PU, degree colleges to reopen tomorrow, Karnataka government announces

Home minister Araga Jnanendra said that the police will provide all assistance to maintain peace and harmony.
Students arrive to attend a school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restrained students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Bengaluru on Monday. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Udupi

The Karnataka government on Monday evening said that all pre-university and degree colleges will resume offline classes from Wednesday after forcing them to shut to contain the growing clashes between students over the Hijab row.

“The Home minister and two education ministers along with senior officials were convened by the chief minister. The situation was reviewed and it was decided that PU and degree colleges will reopen on Wednesday,” BC Nagesh, Karnataka’s minister for primary and secondary education said.

He added that the Karnataka high court order will be followed wherever there is a uniform.

The statement comes even as videos of parents arguing with teachers for stopping hijab-wearing students in Karnataka’s Mandya district on Monday have gone viral on social media, attracting sharp criticism as students and teachers wearing headscarves and burqa were made to remove them outside the gates near the road in full public view and prying TV cameras.

In Shivamogga, at least 13 students of a public school returned home without giving their preparatory exams for 10th grade after they refused to remove the headscarves on Monday.

Home minister Araga Jnanendra said that the police will provide all assistance to maintain peace and harmony.

“We are confident that our parents, students are more interested in education. If there are instances of violence, then the police will coordinate with school and college authorities and take adequate measures,” he said.

He added that all educational institutions would reopen after the high court orders.

Jnanendra said that the police are investigating all angles to the Hijab row, including how it flared up and the main provocateurs behind the incident.

