'Public has prepared the stage': Bhupesh Baghel accepts Amit Shah's 'debate' dare

ByShobhit Gupta
Nov 07, 2023 11:10 AM IST

Earlier, while addressing a rally in in poll bound Chhattisgarh, the home minister had challenge Baghel to debate with the BJP over the work done by the hiM.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday accepted the challenge by Union home minister Amit Shah to debate on the work done by him in the past five years against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's in the past 15 years.

Baghel posted on X a picture of black sofa, having the names of Amit Shah and Bhupesh Baghel on both sides.(X/ @bhupeshbaghel)

"Home Minister Shri Amit Shah! I have accepted your challenge by going to the same Pandaria Assembly where you had challenged me to debate on the work. You have not yet told the stage, date and time but the public has prepared the stage. Please tell me the date and time," Baghel posted on X along with a picture of black sofa, having the names of Amit Shah and Bhupesh Baghel on both sides.

Earlier, while addressing a rally in Pandaria assembly constituency in poll bound Chhattisgarh, the home minister had challenged Baghel to debate with the BJP over the work done by him in the last five years and that of PM Modi in the past 15 years.

Shah had said, "How come you are seeking our report card? I challenge you if you have the courage, to come and debate with us over your work in the last five years and that of Modiji in the past 15 years".

Chhattisgarh CM is facing attacks from the BJP in light of the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s claim that he was paid 508 crore by promoters of now banned Mahadev betting app. Baghel has refuted the claims, alleging an "attempt to spoil" his image just before the assembly elections.

Baghel had said that his party will lodge a complaint to the Election Commission for tarnishing his image ahead of the elections.

The ED earlier claimed that a person identified as Asim Das, was sent from the UAE to deliver a large amount of cash for the election expenses of the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh. The probe agency said Das confessed that 508 crore has been so far paid to the CM by Mahadev app promoters.

The BJP on Sunday shared a video of Shubham Soni, an accused in the Mahadev Book betting app case, who claimed to be the 'owner' of the online betting platform and had the 'proof' of paying 508 crore so far to Baghel.

Chhattisgarh is witnessing poll for 20 seats in the first of the two-phased election. Voting for remaining 70 seats will be held on November 17. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.

