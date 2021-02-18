Puducherry governor orders floor test in the legislative assembly on Feb 22

Amid political turmoil in Puducherry, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday ordered a floor test to ascertain majority of the ruling Congress. In an official statement, the governor noted that both ruling and opposition have a strength of 14 members each in the legislative assembly.

The Puducherry government will face the floor test on February 22 at 5pm. As per the statement, voting shall take place by show of hands and the entire proceedings will be videographed. "The floor test in pursuance of the above directions shall be concluded by 5 pm on 22.02.2021 and the proceedings shall not be adjourned/delayed or suspended at any cost," it said.

This comes hours after Soundararajan succeeded Kiran Bedi and took charge as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. It also comes as opposition, led by AINRC chief N Rangasamy, "reiterated" its stand that the government has to prove its majority on the floor of the House, a release from the Lt Governor's Secretariat said.

Bedi was removed from her post on Tuesday night at a time when the union territory was witnessing a political crisis following the resignation of Congress MLAs from the V Narayanasamy government.

Ruling Congress currently has a strength of ten, including the speaker, while its Congress' ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has three members in the 33-member assembly.

Since January, four MLAs have resigned -- two of whom flew to Delhi and joined the BJP. As of now, the Congress-led alliance, including the DMK, and the Opposition have 14 members each.

