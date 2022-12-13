Puducherry needs govt that can deliver Dravidian model: Stalin

Puducherry like Tamil Nadu requires a government which can deliver a Dravidian model and there should be no communal government, chief minister and DMK president M K Stalin said on Monday.

Stalin was speaking at a wedding function of former minister S P Sivakumar’s son in Puducherry. Several ministers of the Tamil Nadu cabinet were also present.

“We cannot distinguish Tamil Nadu from Puducherry,” Stalin said. “That’s why when we speak in Tamil Nadu we say we should win all 40 (Lok Sabha) seats, the lone Puducherry seat is included. Puducherry is inseparable from Tamil Nadu.”

Stalin asked DMK party workers to gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the subsequent assembly elections in the neighbouring union territory. “We have formed the government before and there is no doubt that the DMK will form the government once again in Puducherry,” Stalin said. “There should never be a communal government in Puducherry. We have to be careful about that.”

The All India N R Congress (AINRC)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) formed the government in the union territory of Puducherry last May after toppling the Congress government (the DMK was in alliance) in January 2021 luring several of their leaders to the BJP. AINRC’s chief minister N Rangasamy’s cabinet has ministers from the BJP.

Stalin slammed the Puducherry government as one being controlled by the union territory’s Lieutenant Governor (Tamilisai Soundararajan of the BJP). “I admit that it’s a democratically elected government but is it functioning for the people? There is a chief minister. Yes, he is tall, in height. But he is subservient. He is acting like a puppet. He is a nice person. But shouldn’t a nice person also be efficient? Shouldn’t he not be ashamed that a governor is dictating terms to the Puducherry government.”

