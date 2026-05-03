Puducherry Polls 2026: BJP's state chief VP Ramalingam contests from Raj Bhavan | 5 facts

For the 2026 elections, Ramalingam is spearheading the BJP's campaign as the s tate president , a role he assumed in June 2025. He is contesting one of the 10 seats allotted to the BJP within the NDA alliance, making his performance a personal referendum on his leadership.

While he served as a n ominated MLA since 2021, his move to contest the Raj Bhavan constituency in 2026 marks his first major attempt to win a direct popular mandate. This seat was previously contested by the BJP’s ally, the AINRC, but was swapped this cycle to accommodate the party president.

Voters support him because he is seen as a "troubleshooter" who can navigate both local issues and central bureaucracy. As the brother of former Pusucherry legislative assembly speaker VP Sivakolundhu, he carries a legacy of influential political networking while maintaining a reputation for focusing on urban infrastructure and tourism development.

Born into a politically active family, Ramalingam transitioned to the BJP after a stint with the Indian National Congress . His appointment as a nominated member in 2021 was a strategic move by the Centre to strengthen the party's legislative presence, eventually leading to his rise as the face of the Puducherry BJP.