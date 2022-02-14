Pulwama attack: Modi, other leaders pay homage to fallen CRPF personnel

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who were killed in the 2019 Pulwama attack.

“I pay homage to all those martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 and recall their outstanding service to our nation. Their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivates every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country,” tweeted Modi.

The attack on a CRPF convoy prompted India to carry out an airstrike in Pakistan’s Balakot and brought the two countries on the verge of war.

Union home minister Amit Shah said the nation will always be indebted to the sacrifice of the CRPF jawans. “Heartfelt tribute to the brave jawans of @crpfindia who upheld the sovereignty of the country by making supreme sacrifice in the cowardly terrorist attack of Pulwama. ..” he tweeted in Hindi. “Your bravery will continue to inspire us to root out terrorism.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the sacrifice of the personnel will not go in vain. “We can never forget the martyrs of Pulwama. The sacrifice of the personnel and their families will not go in vain. We will demand answers… Jai Hind!” he tweeted in Hindi.

