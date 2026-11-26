Five people were arrested while a minor was detained in connection with the attack on a murder accused outside Pune’s Shivajinagar district and sessions court on Wednesday afternoon.

The accused allegedly targeted him while he was outside the court premises. (Representative file photo) more less

The prime accused, Akshay Subhash Chavan (20), is the brother of a man who was murdered earlier in a case in which the victim of Wednesday’s attack, Mandar Kiwale, is an accused, police said.

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“The six suspects were taken into custody following an investigation into the attack reported near Gate No. 4 of the court on November 25. The arrested include Chavan, Amol Ramchandra Chavan (48), Swapnil Bajirao Gawali (28), Omkar Santosh Pawar (18) and Suraj Sadhu Malekar (22). A minor has also been detained,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Gauhar Hasan said on Thursday.

Deep Dive Why was Mandar Kiwale attacked outside Pune’s Shivajinagar court? Police said the attack is linked to the 2025 murder case in which Kiwale is an accused. The prime suspect is the brother of the man killed in that case, and investigators are probing whether the assault was an act of revenge. How was Mandar Kiwale attacked outside the Pune court? A group allegedly assaulted Kiwale with sickles or other sharp weapons and opened fire near Gate No. 4 of the Shivajinagar court. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. How many people were arrested in the Pune court attack? Police arrested five people and detained a minor in connection with the attack. Investigators are examining the suspects’ roles and whether others were involved in planning or carrying it out.

According to police, the attack is linked to the earlier murder case involving Kiwale. The accused allegedly targeted him while he was outside the court premises. The attackers allegedly assaulted him with sickles and also opened fire before fleeing on two-wheelers. Kiwale sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} “The five accused have been arrested and a minor has been detained in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway,” DCP Hasan said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The five accused have been arrested and a minor has been detained in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway,” DCP Hasan said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the investigation was being pursued to establish the circumstances leading to the attack and the involvement of all those associated with it.

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Police are probing the roles played by the arrested accused and whether more persons were involved in planning or executing the attack.