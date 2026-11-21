: A joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Forest and Wildlife Department and the Special Task Force (STF) arrested three members of an inter-state gang from the Golgadda area of Varanasi and recovered 650 live birds belonging to protected species. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 2, 9, 39, 48(b), 48(c), 50 and 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. They were remanded to judicial custody on the morning of November 20, 2026. (For representation only) more

The joint operation was led by the divisional forest officer (DFO), Varanasi. The arrested accused have been identified as Mohd. Salim (53), Mohd. Nasid (19) and Aftab (25), all residents of Patna, Bihar. They were allegedly involved in procuring protected birds from poachers in forest areas and supplying them to urban centres.

On November 19, at around 11.30 pm, the team received information about the illegal trade of protected bird species near Golgadda. Acting on the information, a team comprising Varanasi Forest Range In-charge Rajkumar Gautam, Deputy Range Forest Officer Rahul Balwant, forest guards, including Alka Chaurasia, and STF personnel reached the spot.

The team found an attempt to transport a large number of protected birds in a pickup truck. During the raid, the Forest Department seized the vehicle and arrested the three suspects. Seven iron cages/nets and two bags containing birds were also recovered.

A total of 650 live birds were found, including 60 Alexandrine parakeets and 590 other parakeets. During the operation, the three accused were also identified as Mohammad Shamim, Mohammad Nasir and Aftab, all residents of different areas of Patna, Bihar, who were allegedly involved in the illegal trade of protected bird species using a pickup truck.

During questioning, the accused told the officials that the birds had been procured from the forests of Mirzapur and Chandauli, DFO Nidhi Chauhan said. She added that the recovered birds belonged to species protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 2, 9, 39, 48(b), 48(c), 50 and 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. They were remanded to judicial custody on the morning of November 20, 2026.