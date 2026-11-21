Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.
Gurugram AQI returns to ‘very poor’ at 315 as night temperatures dip
The deterioration comes amid unfavourable meteorological conditions, including low wind speeds and a shallow atmospheric mixing layer, which restrict the dispersion of pollutants, said weather scientists
Gurugram’s air quality deteriorated sharply on Friday, with the air quality index (AQI) rising to 315 from 262 a day earlier, returning to the ‘very poor’ category after five consecutive days of relatively improved air quality. Meanwhile, the city continued to experience cooler nights, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recording a minimum temperature of 11.6°C on Friday.
According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) 4pm data, three of the city’s four monitoring stations recorded ‘very poor’ air quality on Friday. Sector 51 recorded the highest AQI at 350, followed by Gwal Pahari at 316 and Vikas Sadan at 306. Teri Gram recorded an AQI of 290, in the ‘poor’ category.
The deterioration comes amid unfavourable meteorological conditions, including low wind speeds and a shallow atmospheric mixing layer, which restrict the dispersion of pollutants, said weather scientists.
A senior IMD official said, “The reduction in the mixing layer height is making it difficult for pollutants to disperse. Delhi-NCR is expected to experience a deterioration in air quality over the next two days, with limited improvement expected in ventilation conditions.”
Meanwhile, minimum temperatures have been declining across Haryana, with several districts recording single-digit readings. Gurugram’s NorthCap University automatic weather station recorded a minimum of 11.6°C on Friday, according to the IMD.
The IMD has forecast a further decline of around two degrees in minimum temperatures across Haryana over the next three to four days.
In Gurugram, minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 12°C over the weekend, while maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 26-27°C. Dry weather is expected to continue, with dense fog likely during the morning hours on Saturday and Sunday.
The combination of falling temperatures, fog and stagnant atmospheric conditions is likely to keep pollution levels elevated across the region over the next few days, the official added.
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