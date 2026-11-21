Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.
GMDA plans ₹34cr pipeline to boost water supply along Golf Course Road
The proposed pipeline is expected to increase water supply to these sectors from the existing 61 million litres per day (MLD) to 121 MLD, nearly doubling the volume available to residents
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has prepared a ₹34-crore proposal to lay a master pipeline from the Sector 51 boosting station to improve water supply in sectors 42, 43, 53, 54 and 55 along Golf Course Road, officials said on Friday.
The proposed pipeline is expected to increase water supply to these sectors from the existing 61 million litres per day (MLD) to 121 MLD, nearly doubling the volume available to residents.
A senior GMDA official said the proposal followed a survey that identified water shortages in the area.
“The decision follows a survey conducted by the authority, which revealed a water shortage in the area. We have prepared an estimate of around ₹34 crore and submitted it for administrative approval. Work on the pipeline is expected to start early next year,” the official said.
Officials said the operationalisation of the Sector 72 boosting station would reduce the burden on the Sector 51 station, enabling GMDA to increase supply to the five sectors.
“With the operationalisation of the Sector 72 boosting station, pressure on the Sector 51 station will reduce and adequate water will be available for supply to these sectors. It will take around a year to lay the pipeline once the project is awarded,” the official said.
Meanwhile, GMDA officials said construction of an additional 100 MLD filtration unit at the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant is expected to begin next month.
“The allotment letter will be issued to the company soon,” the official said.
The new unit will be developed over 15 acres within the existing treatment plant complex. It will include a clear water reservoir, pumping systems for raw and treated water, and mechanical sludge dewatering facilities.
The facility will also be integrated with GMDA’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) network for automated monitoring and operational management.
GMDA currently supplies around 500 MLD of water from the Chandu Budhera plant and 270 MLD from the Basai plant, taking the combined supply to approximately 770 MLD.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.