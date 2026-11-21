The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has launched a two-month trial of a new in-house software module for online building plan approvals, allowing empanelled architects to self-certify plans and requiring district town planners to approve or reject applications within seven working days, officials said on Friday.

The module, available on the department’s website, is designed to automate the scrutiny of building plans and reduce human intervention in the approval process.

According to DTCP officials, architects registered and empanelled with the department will be able to upload building plans in a prescribed format through the Online Building Plan Approval System (OBPAS).

The software will automatically scrutinise the submitted plans for compliance with the Haryana Building Code, 2017, generate a scrutiny report, calculate the applicable fees and issue a provisional approval certificate.

Following this, the district town planner will verify the application, building plans, auto-scrutiny report, compliance with building regulations and fee calculations within seven working days of the provisional approval.

“If the information is found correct, a final approval certificate will be issued. In case of objections, the applicant will be notified,” a DTCP official said.

Officials said the department had decided to conduct a two-month trial to assess the software’s functioning and identify potential technical glitches, calculation errors or discrepancies in the automated scrutiny process.

Field officers have been directed to report any shortcomings or deviations from existing building regulations to the department’s IT team for rectification during the trial period.