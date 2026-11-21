The Food and Drug Administration’s Pune division inspected hotels and restaurants in Lonavla on November 18 under its Safe Food Safe Maharashtra campaign. Following the inspections, it suspended the food business licences of The Orchid, Rhythm Lonavla, The Fern and Basilica Hotel with immediate effect on November 19. FDA suspends licences of four Lonavla hotels over food safety violations more

FDA officials said the inspections revealed serious violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and hygiene requirements under Schedule IV. The lapses included the use and storage of expired ingredients, cross-contamination between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, poor pest control, inadequate kitchen cleaning and the absence of mandatory records and certificates.

Inspectors also found food items stored without labels, improper thawing of meat, expired colours kept alongside fresh ingredients and businesses operating beyond the categories specified in their licences.

At Constellation Properties, which operates The Orchid Hotel in Valvan, inspectors found 11 expired milk packets. The hotel was also not following the First In, First Out (FIFO) and First Expiry, First Out (FEFO) systems for food storage. Raw and cooked food items were stored together, posing a risk of cross-contamination. Refrigerators, chopping boards and the area behind the cooking range were unclean.

Water had accumulated on the kitchen floor, dustbins were uncovered, and staff were not wearing protective clothing, including gloves, aprons and headgear. The establishment also lacked a consumer complaint register.

At M/s Chidambaram Moolraj and Company Pvt Ltd, which operates Rhythm Lonavla in Tungarli, inspectors found cockroaches near refrigerators in the main kitchen and bakery. The hotel failed to produce pest-control records. Raw and cooked food, as well as vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, were not stored separately. Food and sauces kept in refrigerators were also found without labels.

Bakery machinery and refrigerators had not been deep-cleaned, while water from an overflowing cooler had accumulated on the floor.

At SFY Hotel, which operates Basilica Hotel on the old Mumbai-Pune highway, inspectors found expired cheese and bread in cold storage. Both were destroyed on the spot. Blood-stained liquid was leaking from raw chicken, and non-vegetarian food was not being thawed properly. Separate storage compartments, utensils and refrigerators were not maintained for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

Food colours and monosodium glutamate (MSG), commonly known as Ajinomoto, were being used without being disclosed on the menu. The hotel also failed to produce employees’ medical certificates and pest-control reports.

​At Agarwal Hospitality Pvt Ltd, which operates The Fern Hotel, inspectors found six expired food colours, Tomato Red, Green, Royal Blue, Super Red, Liqua and Lemon Yellow gel colours being used in bakery products. The colours were stored alongside fresh ingredients without a ‘Not for Use’ warning. All six were destroyed at the premises.

Dead cockroaches were found near a kitchen refrigerator and live ones near the frying machine in the continental food section. An unclean cloth was kept beside pizza dough, while bakery machinery and mixers had not been deep-cleaned. Spices and cut fruits were left uncovered, sauce bottles were unlabelled, and dustbins were open.

Shrikant Karkale, joint commissioner, FDA (Food), Pune division, said the department would not spare establishments found compromising consumer health or violating food safety laws.

“Hotels and food business operators must strictly comply with the conditions of their licences, hygiene requirements and food storage norms. Any establishment found violating food safety rules will face strict action, including suspension or cancellation of its licence,” Karkale said.