: Harjinder Singh Dhami was unanimously re-elected president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for a sixth consecutive term at the apex gurdwara body’s annual general house session held on Friday at Teja Singh Samundri Hall inside the Golden Temple complex. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami (3rd from right), with newly elected members, paying obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT) more

The annual polls took place against the backdrop of long-pending general elections to the SGPC—which have been delayed for over 15 years—with Dhami emerging as the choice of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is authorised to select the candidate for the top post.

During the general house session, the body also unanimously elected the new slate of office-bearers and executive committee members.Raghujit Singh Virk was elected senior vice-president, Gurbaksh Singh Khalsa as junior vice-president, and Gurpreet Singh Jhabbar as general secretary. Those elected to the executive committee include Mohan Singh Bangi, Bawa Singh Gumanpura, Ranjit Singh Kahlon, Navtej Singh Kauni, Bibi Paramjit Kaur Moonak, Ravinder Singh Khalsa, Darshan Singh Brar Mothanwali, Charan Singh Alamgir, Gurinderpal Singh Gora, Kuldeep Singh Nassupur, and Bibi Narinder Kaur Rania.

Born in 1956, Dhami holds BA and LLB degrees and has been practising law for nearly four decades. He became an SGPC member for the first time in 1996 and has since served in various capacities, including on the Dharam Parchar Committee and the executive committee. He was elected SGPC general secretary in 2019, served as chief secretary in 2020, and first became president in November 2021. He thanked the SAD president and all members of the SGPC. During the SGPC general session, Dhami’s name was proposed by former president Kirpal Singh Badungar, seconded by former president Alwinderpal Singh Pakhoke, and endorsed by Rajinder Singh Mehta.

Key resolutions

Expressing concern over daily youth deaths caused by drug abuse in Punjab, the SGPC termed the crisis a grave threat to the state’s future and younger generation. It criticised government “inaction” after threats to anti-drug voices and the recent murder of Parvinder Singh in Mansa. On religious legislation, the house condemned the state government’s alleged delaying tactics in amending flaws in the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, urging an immediate hold on the law until directives from Akal Takht are incorporated.

Regarding historical shrines in Pakistan, the committee demanded reopening the Kartarpur Corridor, increasing pilgrim quotas, and adding jathas for Guru Nanak Dev’s Joti Jot divas, Guru Ram Das’ Parkash Purb, and Saka Nankana Sahib, alongside preserving closed gurdwaras. On Bandi Singhs, it sought directions from the Akal Takht jathedar regarding the clemency petition for Balwant Singh Rajoana and pressed for the release of long-incarcerated Sikh detainees.

The SGPC also demanded timely general elections every five years under the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, covering Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Haryana constituencies.

Ahead of Amritsar’s 450th foundation anniversary in 2027, it called for measures on pollution, sanitation, and traffic management. Other resolutions condemned “discrimination” against Punjabi in official and public spheres, and urged transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab alongside fair river water and BBMB rights.