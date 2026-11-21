The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has begun preparations for the inauguration of the newly constructed electric bus depot in Sector 48 on November 27, when chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar are expected to formally launch the city’s new electric bus service, officials said on Friday. The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL), which will operate the service, has received 75 electric buses, of which 35 are currently undergoing trials on city roads. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo) more

The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL), which will operate the service, has received 75 electric buses, of which 35 are currently undergoing trials on city roads.

On Friday, a team led by GMDA additional CEO Mohammad Imran Raza inspected the depot to review preparations for the inauguration. GMCBL additional CEO Ravindra Kumar and engineers from GMDA and the municipal corporation were also present.

Located near the CNG station on the road connecting Subhash Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk, the depot has been constructed at a cost of ₹16 crore and can accommodate 100 electric buses.

A senior GMDA official said directions had been issued to install charging stations, obtain a power connection from Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and complete the approach road before the inauguration.

“Directions have been issued to obtain a power connection from DHBVN and construct the road in front of the bus depot at the earliest. The area around the depot and roads leading to it will also be given a facelift before the inauguration,” the official said.

Officials said preparations were underway to deploy all 75 buses. While 35 are undergoing trials, another 40 have been registered but have yet to enter service. A GMCBL official said the contracting agency had been asked to provide conductors, who were expected to join within the next four days.

Meanwhile, GMDA’s plans to establish additional electric bus depots in Sectors 12, 29, 65 and 103, Rajiv Chowk and Manesar have remained stalled due to the unavailability of land.

In Sector 65, the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has yet to provide the required land, while a decision on the Sector 103 depot has been pending for seven months despite three alternative proposals being prepared.

The transport department has also not provided land for the proposed depots in Sectors 12 and 29 and Rajiv Chowk.