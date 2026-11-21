: Two workers were crushed to death after heavy bundles of paper fell on them at Kamakshi Paper Mill in Gajraula, Amroha, on Friday morning. The incident caused panic at the factory. Circle officer(CO) Anjali Kataria confirmed that two workers had died after being crushed under paper bundles at the mill (For representation only) more

The accident took place at around 8 am. According to preliminary information, each paper bundle weighed approximately 20 quintals (2,000 kg). Both workers were trapped under two such bundles and died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Roop Singh, a resident of Gajraula, and Than Singh, who belonged to Moradabad. Both were employed at the paper mill and were working when the heavy bundles fell on them.

Following the incident, family members of the deceased rushed to the factory. They alleged that factory employees fled the spot after the accident. They also accused the management of negligence and demanded strict action against those responsible for the deaths.

Police reached the factory after receiving information about the incident and took possession of the bodies. An investigation has been launched to establish how the paper bundles fell on the workers and determine who was responsible for the accident. Circle officer(CO) Anjali Kataria confirmed that two workers had died after being crushed under paper bundles at the mill. She said their bodies had been taken into police custody and further action would be initiated after complaints were received from the families.