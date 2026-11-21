The Doraha police have arrested an SUV driver and booked a farmer in connection with an accident caused by smoke from stubble burning near Jaipura village, which claimed the life of a 45-year-old woman and left three others injured on Thursday. The arrested driver has been identified as Hardeep Singh, while farmer Gurdeep Singh, whose field was allegedly set ablaze, is yet to be arrested. (HT) more

The arrested driver has been identified as Hardeep Singh, while farmer Gurdeep Singh, whose field was allegedly set ablaze, is yet to be arrested. Police teams are conducting raids to trace him.

The deceased, Manjeet Kaur, belonged to Shahpur village. She was travelling with her husband, Nagendra Singh, on a motorcycle when thick smoke from a burning field engulfed the adjoining link road, severely restricting visibility. Two motorcycles collided head-on before crashing into the SUV. The impact threw Manjeet and her husband into the burning field. While she died at the spot, Nagendra sustained severe burn injuries and was rushed to DMCH, Ludhiana. The other injured, Jaspal Singh and his wife Surinder Kaur, residents of Payal, were admitted to a private hospital in Doraha.

In an attempt to rescue those trapped in the flames, Hardeep tried pulling them out but was unable to reach them because of the intensity of the fire. He then rushed to a nearby gurdwara and appealed to villagers for help through its public address system. Residents reached the spot, doused the flames and rescued the injured.

DSP Harmanpreet Singh Cheema said: “The accused have been booked under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125 (A) and (B) (causing hurt), 324 (4) (mischief to property) and 223 (disobeying public servant orders) of the BNS. The matter is under investigation and strict action will be taken against the farmer responsible for stubble burning.”