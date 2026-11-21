A 19-year-old college student was arrested for attempting to mow down a police constable with his Mahindra Thar when signalled to stop during a vehicle-checking drive on Sat Paul Mittal Road on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Vaibhav, a resident of Patel Nagar. Vaibhav is pursuing a BA degree at a private university in Chandigarh. (HT FILE) more

The accused has been identified as Vaibhav, a resident of Patel Nagar. Vaibhav is pursuing a BA degree at a private university in Chandigarh. His father is a businessman, police said.

According to the complaint lodged by constable Tarsem Singh, posted at Division Number 5 police station, he was deployed alongside station house officer inspector Hamaraj Singh Cheema and other personnel for vehicle checking on Thursday.

The complaint states that a black Thar approached from the Ferozepur Road side at high speed. Its driver was reportedly manoeuvring the vehicle recklessly, endangering other commuters. When the police team signalled him to pull over for checking, he allegedly sped his vehicle and attempted to run over the constable before fleeing.

Although the police team gave him a chase, the driver managed to escape at the time.

An FIR was subsequently registered at Division Number 5 police station under Sections 281 (rash driving), 62 (attempting to commit offences), 221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions) and 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigating officer head constable Sukhwinder Singh said: “The accused has been arrested and the SUV involved in the incident also seized. He was produced before a court on Friday which remanded him in judicial custody.”