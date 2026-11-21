: A local court has sentenced a 39-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering a woman in Gudamba in 2022. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the convict, Salimuddin, a resident of Khoje Ka Purwa in Rajouli. At about 5am the next day, Shahda Bano left for the fields and asked her son to bring her tea. When he reached there, he saw Salimuddin beating her with a stick (For representation only) more

Additional District and Sessions Judge-I pronounced the verdict on Thursday in the case registered at Gudamba police station under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court ordered that Salimuddin would have to serve an additional six months in prison if he fails to pay the fine. The period already spent in custody will be set off against his sentence.

The case dates back to October 29, 2022, when Shahda Bano was having a wall plastered at her home. Salimuddin, her neighbour, arrived and objected to the work, threatening to crush her face and kill her if it continued. At about 5am the next day, Shahda Bano left for the fields and asked her son to bring her tea. When he reached there, he saw Salimuddin beating her with a stick. Salimuddin fled after seeing him. Shahda Bano was found dead, with her clothes torn and her head crushed..