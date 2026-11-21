An additional sessions court in Pune on Friday sentenced five members of a family to life imprisonment for murdering a man during a family dispute at Chivewadi village in Purandar taluka. The court acquitted the sixth accused, citing insufficient evidence against her. In the case, a dispute involving Nanda and her husband, Vinod, escalated into violence. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more

Additional Sessions Judge PR Choudhary pronounced the judgment in a case filed on January 21, 2019, investigated by Saswad police.

Those convicted include Jaysingh Chivhe, Sachin Chivhe, Pandurang Chivhe, Nanda Bhagat and Vimal Chivhe. The sixth accused, Lata Pandurang Chivhe, was acquitted.

In the case, a dispute involving Nanda and her husband, Vinod, escalated into violence. According to the prosecution, tensions developed after Nanda returned late from agricultural labour work and an argument broke out between her and her mother-in-law, Muktabai.

Nanda subsequently left her matrimonial home and went to her father’s house. Her husband allegedly repeatedly asked her to return, while abusing her and her family members in the village.

At around 9 pm on January 21, Vinod went to the house of Nanda’s father, Jaysingh Chivhe, to bring her back. A confrontation followed, involving members of both families.

The prosecution said the accused formed an unlawful assembly and assaulted members of the Bhagat family with an axe, a barsa (sharp weapon), an iron rod, sticks and stones. The attack resulted in Vinod’s death and injuries to other family members.

Poonam Bhagat lodged a complaint at Saswad police station on January 22, 2019. Police subsequently filed a chargesheet against six accused for offences including murder, attempt to murder, house trespass, voluntarily causing hurt and unlawful assembly.

During the trial, the prosecution examined 10 witnesses.

The five were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life under Section 302 read with Section 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with murder committed by members of an unlawful assembly in furtherance of its common object. Each was also fined ₹5,000.