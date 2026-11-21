Ghaziabad: The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has upgraded its monitoring mechanisms at construction sites, which has helped impose curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) stringently. Officials also said that during the ongoing period of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), they have levied ₹1.14 crore penalties against 17 C&D site instances during enforcement activities. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo) more

So far, penalties to the tune of ₹1.14 crore has been levied against 17 construction and demolition (C&D) sites for flouting rules, officials said.

The upgraded mechanism includes increased surveillance through pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras and low-cost sensors installed at C&D sites that are now fully integrated with their online portal, officials said on Friday.

Earlier, such cameras and sensors were monitored manually by official teams.

According to officials, they have identified 119 registered C&D sites in the district that are 500 square metres or larger in area. Each of these sites is registered on the UPPCB’s “dust-air portal”.

Each site has installed cameras pointed toward the construction material storage site, and also installed are low-cost sensors that provide localised readings of PM10 and PM2.5 pollutants.

“With the help of online monitoring, we are in touch with the sites and also issuing them show-cause notices if found non-complying,” said Vipul Kumar, assistant environmental engineer at UPPCB’s regional office in Ghaziabad.

Officials said other such sites below 500 sqm of area are monitored manually by UPPCB teams.

“The Ghaziabad district, including Hapur, has been divided into five zones, and one zone has a team for manual monitoring of sites to detect violations,” another officer from the regional office said.

Kumar, meanwhile, said that the UPPCB’s regional office is also ensuring that a wheel-washing system is put in place at each of the 119 C&D sites. “We directed the sites to install such a system so that vehicle tyres coming out of the site are washed properly before they reach the roads. Generally, it is found that wet mud or materials at the sites stick to tyres, spreading onto the roads. Once it dries, it results in dusty roads. So, we are also ensuring this system comes up at each site at the earliest,” he added.

During the ongoing season, the CAQM on October 21 directed for implementation of stage I of the Grap in Delhi-NCR. The commission issued directions on October 30 for taking up precautionary measures to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR from November 5-20.

The directions called for restricting dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities in the entire NCR with some exceptions.

On November 6, the CAQM invoked stage-3 of the Grap in Delhi-NCR around the Diwali festival in an order. However, stage-3 was revoked on November 17.

For now, the CAQM has directed for intensifying actions under stage-1 and 2 of the Grap in the entire Delhi-NCR.