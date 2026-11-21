: A woman has alleged that gold jewellery went missing from her joint locker at Indian Bank’s City branch in Chowk. Her husband said they found the locker’s steel box empty when they checked it on Thursday. The missing items include gold chains, bangles, rings, earrings, idols of deities and other jewellery. (For representation only) more

Ravi Prakash Dixit said the ornaments belonged to his wife and included ancestral jewellery. The family had kept them in the locker about two years ago. His wife, Geeta, has submitted a written complaint to the branch manager, he said.

Chowk station house officer Nagesh Upadhyaya said no FIR had been registered so far, but a written complaint had been received and the matter was under investigation. “It appears to be a case of misappropriation. We are examining CCTV footage. Since the ornaments were deposited around two years ago, it is difficult to establish what happened and when through CCTV. The investigation is underway,” he said.

Indian Bank branch manager Manish Maithani said the bank was cooperating with the police. “Whatever assistance the police have sought from us is being provided,” he said.

In her written complaint, Geeta said the jewellery had been kept in a steel box inside the joint locker and was found missing when her husband opened it at around 10 am on November 19. She has sought action to trace the ornaments and address the financial loss. The missing items include gold chains, bangles, rings, earrings, idols of deities and other jewellery.