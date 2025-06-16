‘Rebirth’: Eyewitness recounts moment when Pune bridge collapsed

A quiet Sunday afternoon turned into a nightmare when an old footbridge over the Indrayani River in Pune collapsed, sending over 100 people plunging into the water below. Survivors who were walking across the narrow footbridge now remember the terrifying moments. Rescuers work at the site of a bridge collapse near Pune on Sunday.(HT Photo)

Swapnil Kollam, an eyewitness, said, "There were more than 150-200 people on the bridge, but at the place where the bridge collapsed, there were more than 50 people. It is God's grace that my family is safe."

Another eyewitness, Nikhil Kollam, who stood trembling on the riverbank, described the collapse as a moment of divine intervention.

Also Read | Pune bridge collapse: District administration constitutes committee to probe lapses

"It is Lord Ram's grace that we are safe. Today is the rebirth of me and my family," he said, visibly shaken.

Pune bridge collapse, 4 killed

Four people died and 51 were injured when an old narrow bridge over the River Indrayani near Talegaon in Maharashtra's Pune district collapsed on Sunday afternoon.

The narrow bridge, which was reportedly carrying over 150 to 200 people at the time, gave way around 3:15 PM. Panic erupted as a section of the crowded structure snapped, throwing people into the fast-flowing river.

Also Read | ‘The bridge just snapped beneath us’: A chilling account of Kundmala Bridge collapse

Speaking to ANI, District Collector Jitendra Dudi said, "A total of 51 people are injured and admitted to different hospitals, taking treatment, and four individuals have died. Three were identified as Chandrakant Salve, Rohit Mane, and Vihaan Mane, and one was male but unidentified".

Dudi confirmed that search operations were ongoing.

Congress demands answers

The Congress on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the collapse of a footbridge over the Indrayani River in Pune's Maval tehsil and demanded accountability, saying it is imperative that all individuals found responsible for this tragedy are held accountable under the law.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the bridge collapse is a deeply distressing and avoidable tragedy.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the news of many people drowning due to the collapse of the bridge on the Indrayani River in Pune is extremely saddening.

Congress's media and publicity department head, Pawan Khera, said the collapse of the footbridge in Pune's Maval tehsil is a heartbreaking tragedy.

(with PTI inputs)