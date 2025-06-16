Pune bridge collapse: District administration constitutes committee to probe lapses

In response to the bridge collapse incident over the Indrayani River on Sunday, the district administration has formed a committee to probe potential lapses. As many as 51 persons were injured and over 50 were rescued, said officials. (HT)

At least four persons died and two are missing after an iron bridge collapsed at Kundmala in Maval tehsil of Pune district. As many as 51 persons were injured and over 50 were rescued, said officials.

The bridge was packed with over 125 visitors and five to six two-wheelers when it collapsed at around 3.30 pm.

A caution board had been installed on the bridge, warning people not to use it due to its poor condition. However, no barricades or guards were deployed to prevent access. The lack of enforcement allowed tourists and locals to use the bridge freely.

Built in 1992, the 33-year-old footbridge was only meant for pedestrians and had been flagged for replacement. In 2024, the local administration sanctioned ₹8 crore for a new bridge at the same location.

Jitendra Dudi, Pune district collector, said, “The bridge was not declared unsafe, but its structural audit was not conducted. We have established a committee to investigate if there were any administrative lapses.”

“The committee will also check if there is a need to come up with revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) required, considering such incidents occurring at the tourist locations. The orders for the same will be issued tomorrow (on Monday),” said Dudi.

“The bridge was carrying more than double its likely load-bearing capacity. The bridge was never meant for vehicles, yet two-wheelers were being taken across. It collapsed under the load. The crowd had gathered because of the weekend rush and rains,” said Girish Mahajan, minister of water resources, who visited the site.

Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister, said strict action will be taken if negligence is established in maintaining or securing the structure. “This is a serious failure. A dangerous bridge should not have remained in use. We will investigate and act,” he said.

Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister, has also asked chief secretary Sujata Saunik to ensure structural audits of old bridges across Maharashtra to prevent similar incidents.

The tragedy occurred just days after Pune district authorities imposed prohibitory orders at tourist hotspots across Maval and Lonavla to prevent accidents during the monsoon. The June 11 order—under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023—banned swimming in strong currents, venturing near waterfalls, and dangerous acts like taking selfies near cliffs and bends.

Despite these warnings, safety remains lax across several tourist locations. The Maval region, home to destinations such as the Ekvira Devi temple, Bhaje waterfalls, Lohagad fort, and Pawna dam, sees a surge in footfall during the monsoon, often leading to overcrowding and fatal mishaps. At Bhushi Dam alone, over 35 people have drowned since 2017, as per official data.