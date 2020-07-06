e-paper
Home / India News / Pune: Police on lookout for man who killed estranged wife in Dehuroad

Pune: Police on lookout for man who killed estranged wife in Dehuroad

india Updated: Jul 06, 2020 15:29 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: A teenager has lodged a complaint against his stepfather for the murder of his mother on Sunday morning.

The murder victim has been identified as Abeda Shaikh (32) and the accused as Karimsha Ahmed Shaikh, residents of Sainagar in Pune’s Maval area.

The police are on the lookout for a car, which Shaikh allegedly used to flee from the murder spot.

Ayan Shaikh (14) is the eyewitness to his mother’s murder at around 8 am. The incident occurred on a road outside the victim’s house.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she recorded her dying statement accusing Shaikh of her murder, said Manish Kalyankar, a senior police inspector, Dehuroad police station

“The couple had a quarrel about eight days ago after Shaikh lost his job as a driver. The murder victim used to work at a private company, but Shaikh suspected her of having an affair. They were living separately in the same neighbourhood since the spat,” said Kalyankar.

The murder victim was a native of Aurangabad district, while Shaikh has a wife and children from an earlier marriage, who live at Shrirampur in Ahmednagar district.

“Two teams of Dehuroad police station and also the crime branch personnel are investigating the case. A manhunt has been launched to nab Shaikh,” Kalyankar added.

A case has been registered at Dehuroad police station under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Shaikh on the basis of his stepson Ayan’s complaint.

