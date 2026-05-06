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Pune: Tourist rescued after 150-ft fall at Sinhagad Fort while clicking photos

A 35-year-old tourist from Shirur rescued after he fell nearly 150 feet into a gorge at Sinhagad Fort in Maharashtra’s Pune on Wednesday evening while trying to click sunset photographs

Published on: May 06, 2026 01:58 pm IST
By Gayatri Vajpeyee, Pune
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A 35-year-old tourist from Shirur was rescued after he fell nearly 150 feet into a gorge at Sinhagad Fort in Maharashtra’s Pune on Wednesday evening while trying to click sunset photographs, police said.

According to the police officers, Yogesh Mohan Shitole was visiting the popular hill fort in the evening

According to police officers, Yogesh Mohan Shitole was visiting the popular hill fort in the evening. Around 4:30 pm to 5 pm, he moved towards the western edge of the fort, near a spot locally known as “Hawa Point,” to capture sunset views.

Police officers added that while navigating the grassy terrain near the cliff, Shitole reportedly lost his footing and slipped, plunging into a deep gorge.

Shitole reportedly fell about 150–170 feet and lost consciousness. He regained awareness around 7–7:30 pm and immediately called the 112 emergency helpline, informing authorities of his fall and location.

A team from the Haveli Police Station, led by officer Aniket Kale, alerted the disaster management rescue team. A joint rescue operation was launched.

 
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