Elevator at industrialist’s farmhouse drops 70 feet, kills him and 5 relatives

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 12:35 IST

Puneet Agrawal, a leading industrialist from Madhya Pradesh, and five of his family were killed on Tuesday night when an elevator at his farmhouse fell from a height of more than 70 feet in Indore’s Patalpani area on Tuesday night. MP industrialist, 5 others killed as elevator drops 70 feet

Among the ones who died from the fall were Puneet Agrawal’s daughter, Palak Agrawal (27), son-in-law Palkesh Agrawal (28), grandson Nav (2), relatives Gaurav (40) and Aryaveer (11). Nidhi, a relative of the Agrawal’s, was the other person inside the lift who survived the fall but is hospitalised currently under serious conditions.

Town inspector of the Badgonda police station Robert Girwal said, “Puneet Agrawal, his family members and relatives were at his farm house in Patalpani area on Tuesday evening. While celebrating the New Year party they were coming down in a lift in an under-construction tower in the farm house after watching the picturesque beauty in the area from the top floor of the tower when the lift fell from a height of more than 70 feet.”

The town inspector further added, “The dead bodies were handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team will reach the spot in the daytime. An investigation is on to find out how the mishap occurred.”

According to police, the lift was being operated by a guard at the farm house with a remote controlled device. Agrawal’s son Nipun stayed back at the tower while his wife stayed back home, hence they survived the mishap.

Police also said the Puneet Agrawal’s company PATH India Limited was one of the leading construction companies in central India.