Punish Congress in upcoming Assam polls for encouraging infiltrators: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people in Assam to punish the Congress in the upcoming assembly polls for encouraging illegal infiltrators and ignoring indigenous people. PM Modi, who began a two-day-visit to the state on Friday, was addressing a public meeting in Kokrajhar virtually. (PTI photo)

“Congress always encouraged illegal infiltrators and continues to do the same. For decades, the party didn’t provide land rights to the indigenous people of Assam and even handed over lands of Adivasis to infiltrators,” Modi said.

PM Modi, who began a two-day-visit to the state on Friday, was addressing a public meeting in Kokrajhar virtually from Guwahati.

PM Modi was to attend the meeting, but couldn’t due to inclement weather.

“The situation had become very dangerous in districts like Dhubri and Goalpara. I am happy that the present state government has launched a big drive to evict illegal encroachers and provide land rights to indigenous people.” he said.

“I would urge everyone that in the coming election punish Congress severely and send a clear message that there’s no place for infiltrators in the country now. This message from Assam will soon become the voice of the nation,” Modi added.

The PM said that Congress didn’t focus on development in Bodoland region of Assam.

“Congress is a shop of lies. Along with one lie, it gives four other super lies as gifts. But the party never had any wish to fulfill those promises. On the other hand, the double engine government of BJP and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has undertaken honest efforts to fulfill all that we have promised,” Modi said.

“All the promises made under the Bodo peace deal of 2020 are being implemented one by one continuously. Bodo language has been given the status of associate official language of Assam and a special assistance package of ₹1,500 crore was given to Bodoland,” he added.

During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several projects worth more than ₹47,600 crore.

In Kokrajhar, the PM laid foundation stones and flagged off projects worth over ₹4,570 crore including foundation stones of Assam Mala 3.0, a road infrastructure project and foundation stone of six road infrastructure projects in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) area.

He laid the foundation stone of a Periodic Overhauling (POH) Workshop of railway wagons at Bashbari and flagged off three new train services aimed at improving connectivity in Assam and the North-East region. The new trains are Kamakhya-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express, the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Express and Narangi-Agartala Express.