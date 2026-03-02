India stands in solidarity with UAE: PM Modi

India condemns attacks on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and stands in solidarity with the Emirates while supporting de-escalation and regional peace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during a phone call on Sunday. Modi said he had thanked Sheikh Mohamed for taking care of the Indian community in the UAE. (DPR PMO)

The two leaders spoke after Iran continued with missile and drone strikes against several West Asian countries with US military bases, including the UAE, in retaliation for the joint Israel-US air strikes on Saturday that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several top military leaders.

“Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks,” Modi said in a social media post.

“India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times,” he said. “We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability.”

Modi said he had thanked Sheikh Mohamed for taking care of the Indian community in the UAE.

The UAE is home to nearly four million Indians, whose remittances run into billions of dollars. The UAE is also an important source of energy and a key trade partner for India, with two-way commerce worth more than $100 billion annually.

An Indian was among 58 foreign workers injured in Iranian attacks on the UAE since Saturday. Three nationals of Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan were also killed in the missile and drone attacks, the UAE defence ministry said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, external affairs minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi to discuss the situation in the region. Oman was involved in brokering last-minute talks between Iran and the US before the military strikes were launched on Tehran and other cities.

“Had a telecon this evening with Oman FM @badralbusaidi. Appreciated his assessments and insights on the ongoing conflict,” Jaishankar said on social media.

India has maintained a delicate balance while responding to the evolving situation in West Asia following the military strikes on Iran by the US and Israel. The Indian side has maintained a cautious silence on the killing of Khamenei and a statement issued by the external affairs ministry on Saturday urged all stakeholders in West Asia to exercise restraint and avoid escalation while calling for dialogue and diplomacy to address underlying issues.

The statement also emphasised the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

More than 10 million Indians live and work in West Asian countries. Iran too is home to close to 10,000 Indians, including students and professionals, while more than 40,000 Indians live in Israel, including thousands of care-givers and construction workers.

Indian missions in Bahrain, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have issued advisories urging Indian citizens to be cautious and to avoid unnecessary travel.