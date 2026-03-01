Indian national among 58 foreign workers injured in Iranian attacks in UAE

An Indian national was among 58 foreign workers injured in Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is currently out of danger, the Indian mission in Abu Dhabi said on Sunday as Tehran expanded its strikes on West Asian countries. A black plume of smoke rises from a warehouse at the industrial area of Sharjah City in the United Arab Emirates following reports of Iranian strikes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on March 1. (AP)

Three persons from Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan have been killed in the Iranian attacks since Saturday, the UAE defence ministry said on social media. It said 58 people from 15 countries, including India, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, sustained “minor injuries”.

The Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi subsequently acknowledged that an Indian national was injured, and said it was in touch with hospital authorities.

“The Indian national is out of danger. We are rendering all possible assistance,” the embassy said on social media.

‎The UAE defence ministry said the air force and air defence forces had dealt with 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 541 drones since the start of the Iranian attack. ‎The forces destroyed 152 ballistic missiles, while 13 missiles fell into the sea.

The forces also destroyed two cruise missiles and 506 drones, while 35 drones struck civilian targets and caused material damage. The UAE defence ministry said the casualties were caused by the drone strikes.

‎Some debris fell in different areas of the UAE when air defence systems intercepted missiles and drones, resulting in moderate material damage to civilian properties.

‎The Indian mission in the UAE had earlier issued an advisory urging Indian nationals to exercise caution following the heightened tensions because of air strikes on Iran by the US and Israel. These strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several top military leaders. Iran retaliated by striking Israel and US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE.