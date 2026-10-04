'Punishment within 3 years': Amit Shah backs new criminal laws, vows drug-free Madhya Pradesh by 2029

Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that under the three new criminal laws, cases will be resolved within three years from the filing of an FIR to a Supreme Court verdict, and announced that Madhya Pradesh will be made drug-free by December 31, 2029.

During his one-day visit to Bhopal, Amit Shah also said, “We have to make Madhya Pradesh drug-free. Before December 31, 2029, MP should be free from narcotics.” (PIB Photo Gallery)

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“Our old justice system was known for ‘tareekh pe tareekh’. The laws made by the British were made to save their government and their rule,” Shah said while inaugurating an exhibition on the three new criminal laws in Bhopal.

“Now I assure the people of Madhya Pradesh that under the new laws, from filing of an FIR to a verdict in the Supreme Court, the guilty will be punished within three years,” he said.

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During his one-day visit to Bhopal, Shah also said, “We have to make Madhya Pradesh drug-free. Before December 31, 2029, MP should be free from narcotics. We will do detailed planning for this today.”

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{{^usCountry}} He said the new laws were aimed at protecting citizens’ “honour, property and body”, adding that their basic mantra was “justice, not punishment”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the new laws were aimed at protecting citizens’ “honour, property and body”, adding that their basic mantra was “justice, not punishment”. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking at a gathering of Gopalaks, Shah said 75,000 new cooperative dairies would be set up in villages under White Revolution 2.0, with the maximum number planned for Madhya Pradesh.

He also listed dairy infrastructure projects in the state, including a ₹255 crore plant in Ujjain to process 3 lakh litres of milk a day and a ₹17 crore processing plant in Bhopal.

Also Read | ₹600 each to 5.8 million students for school uniforms">MP govt to transfer ₹600 each to 5.8 million students for school uniforms“Our dairy exports have touched ₹5,000 crore to countries like UAE, Bangladesh, USA, Saudi Arabia and Bhutan,” he said.

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