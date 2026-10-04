'Punishment within 3 years': Amit Shah backs new criminal laws, vows drug-free Madhya Pradesh by 2029

Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that under the three new criminal laws, cases will be resolved within three years from the filing of an FIR to a Supreme Court verdict, and announced that Madhya Pradesh will be made drug-free by December 31, 2029.
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“Our old justice system was known for ‘tareekh pe tareekh’. The laws made by the British were made to save their government and their rule,” Shah said while inaugurating an exhibition on the three new criminal laws in Bhopal.
“Now I assure the people of Madhya Pradesh that under the new laws, from filing of an FIR to a verdict in the Supreme Court, the guilty will be punished within three years,” he said.
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.