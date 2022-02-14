Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Punjab assembly elections: CM Channi will lose from both seats, says Kejriwal

Voting for the 117-member Punjab legislative assembly will take place on February 20 and the votes will be counted on March 10.
AAP leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference, ahead of the upcoming Punjab state assembly elections, in Amritsar on February 13. (AFP)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 12:16 AM IST
ByAnil Sharma

AMRITSAR: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi will lose from both Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur constituencies that the Congress leader is contesting.

“Channi is the CM face of the Congress, but he will not become the CM for he will not become an MLA. People of Chamkaur Sahib are annoyed with him. People are saying he played a major role in sand mining. Even the Congress is losing,” Kejriwal, flanked by AAP chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann, said at a press conference here.

“We have conducted surveys thrice. In all the three surveys, the Aam Aadmi Party was ahead in both the seats,” he added.

Attacking Channi over the illegal sand mining and money laundering case in which his nephew Bhupinder Singh has been arrested, Kejriwal said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) should immediately arrest the Punaj CM.

Referring to reports that claim Bhupinder has confessed before ED that he received 10 crore in lieu of facilitating sand mining operations and transfer or posting of officials in the state, Kejriwal said: “Why is the ED not arresting Channi Sahib? He should have been arrested and interrogated.”

On a question about the clean chit given to the CM by the local administration in Chamkaur Sahib, the AAP leader said, “It is Channi’s miracle. He got the probe conducted through officers of his area. The officers who conducted the probe might have helped Channi in illegal sand mining. The real probe will be conducted when Bhagwant Mann becomes the CM.”

Bhagwant Mann also attacked the Congress, saying Punjab cannot be secure in the ruling party’s hands because of infighting. “The Congress has become a circus. They are not fighting for Punjab, but with each other. Can such a party give a future to Punjab? On the other hand, AAP workers are fighting like a family. Our issues are construction of more schools, improvement of health facilities and eradication of unemployment. We are also focusing on bringing industries to Punjab besides finishing the mafia rule,” he said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, meanwhile, attacked the AAP, saying it has “emerged” from the Rashtriya Sawamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The AAP plans to govern Punjab from Delhi as per the diktats of Kejriwal, the Cong general secretary said while addressing poll meetings. “Don’t repeat the last mistake by supporting the AAP,” she said, adding Punjab’s government should run from Punjab.

