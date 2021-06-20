Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Punjab becomes second state after MP to report first case of green fungus
india news

Punjab becomes second state after MP to report first case of green fungus

According to the District Epidemiologist at Civil Hospital, Dr Paramvir Singh, this is the first confirmed case of green fungus or aspergillosis in Punjab.
ANI | , Jalandhar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 04:23 PM IST
An outbreak of black fungus cases was reported in Punjab after the second wave of Covid swept through the state killing thousands.(AFP)

Punjab on Saturday reported its first case of green fungus from Jalandhar, becoming the second state after Madhya Pradesh to record the infection.

According to the District Epidemiologist at Civil Hospital, Dr Paramvir Singh, this is the first confirmed case of green fungus or aspergillosis in Punjab.

"The patient is around 60-years in age and has suffered from the Covid-19 infection. He is under observation. There was another case before, but it was unconfirmed," Dr Singh told ANI.

The epidemiologist further said, "The person diagnosed with green fungus has the same symptoms as the Black fungus."

"We do not need to panic but we should take precautions," he added.

Earlier on June 14, a 34-year-old patient has been airlifted from a private hospital in Indore to Mumbai's Hinduja hospital after being detected with a green fungus infection.

Ahead of this, several cases of black, yellow and white fungus were reported in different parts of the country. An outbreak of black fungus cases was reported in the state after the second wave of Covid swept through the state killing thousands.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute

Father's Day 2021: Sachin Tendulkar's video about a ‘special place’ goes viral

Ritika Sajdeh reacts to Rohit Sharma's 'binoculars' pic with funny Insta story
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP