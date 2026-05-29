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Punjab civic body poll results LIVE: Counting begins; all eyes on 102 bodies, including Mohali, Zirakpur

By Shivam Pratap Singh
May 29, 2026 08:45:40 am IST

Punjab civic body poll results LIVE: Punjab witnessed an overall voter turnout of 63.94 per cent in the General Elections to Municipalities-2026, according to the official poll-day summary released by the State Election authorities.

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Punjab civic body poll results LIVE: Counting of votes begins across Punjab for Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats.(Hindustan Times/ Navrajdeep Singh)

Punjab civic body poll results LIVE: The results of elections to 102 civic bodies in Punjab will be declared today. Counting by the state Election Commission began at 8am. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 29 May 2026 08:45:40 am

    Punjab civic body poll results LIVE: AAP leading on 1 seat in Moga, early trends show

    Ruling AAP is currently leading on 1 seat in Moga, early trends as per local media show.

  • Fri, 29 May 2026 08:43:27 am

    Punjab civic body poll results LIVE: 10 AAP candidates declared unopposed winners in Amritsar

    As many as 10 Aam Aadmi Party candidates have been declared unopposed in their respective municipalities in Amritsar. Counting is currently underway.

  • Fri, 29 May 2026 08:33:35 am

    Punjab civic body poll results LIVE: Visuals of vote counting emerge

    Counting of votes is underway. (Hindustan Times)
  • Fri, 29 May 2026 08:24:04 am

    Punjab civic body poll results LIVE: 80 candidates elected unopposed across municipalities and corporations

    A total of 80 candidates have been elected unopposed in several municipalities across Punjab. The figures show a clear lead for AAP with 63 uncontested victories, followed by SAD with 9, Independents with 7 and Congress with 1 unopposed win.

  • Fri, 29 May 2026 08:16:34 am

    Punjab civic body poll results LIVE: AAP vs BJP on Ravneet Bittu clash in Dhuri

    Addressing the media on Wednesday, Cabinet Minister and senior AAP leader Arora lashed out at Union Minister Ravneet Bittu, alleging that he indulged in 'gundagardi'.

    Calling Bittu's behaviour 'shameless', Arora said that indulgence of such a senior leader of a national party in 'gundagardi' is intolerable.

    Arora said that according to the rules, no outsider can be there after the poll campaign ends. But despite that, Singh was there.

    When Punjab Police attempted to enforce the rules, Bittu himself reached the spot and tried to obstruct the police action, Arora claimed.

    He behaved as if the Constitution and law were subordinate to his political position, said Arora.

    "When policemen were doing their duty and trying to make him (Bittu) understand not to indulge in highhandedness, he was calling a senior Superintendent of Police rank officer a 'gunda'," Arora said.

    He also condemned the alleged derogatory remarks made against senior police officers, including comments directed at a woman police officer.

    "Punjab Police has made immense sacrifices to save the state from the dark era of terrorism. Insulting the police force and targeting officers on the basis of religion or caste is shameful and unacceptable," he asserted.

  • Fri, 29 May 2026 08:08:40 am

    Punjab civic body poll results LIVE: Sporadic violence reported on polling day

    Several clashes had broken out between supporters of AAP, Congress, BJP and SAD across Punjab on polling day. Allegations of booth capturing surfaced in multiple locations. Police had to intervene in several districts to control crowds and restore order.

  • Fri, 29 May 2026 08:06:45 am

    Punjab civic body poll results LIVE: Fate of 7,554 candidates to be sealed today

    The stage is set for vote counting for the 102 civic bodies on Friday, polling for which was held on Tuesday. A total of 7,554 candidates are in the fray.

  • Fri, 29 May 2026 08:03:34 am

    Punjab civic body poll results LIVE: Counting of votes begins

    Counting of votes begins in Punjab for the civic body polls held on Tuesday.

  • Fri, 29 May 2026 07:55:28 am

    Punjab civic body poll results LIVE: The voter turnout in different sections

    Poll officials said in polling for municipal corporations, the voter turnout was 59.91 per cent. In municipal councils and nagar panchayats, polling percentages were 65.06 and 76.18 respectively.

  • Fri, 29 May 2026 07:51:23 am

    Punjab civic body poll results LIVE: Where did the polling take place?

    Elections were held in 1,897 wards across eight municipal corporations -- Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot -- besides 75 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats, officials said.

  • Fri, 29 May 2026 07:50:05 am

    Punjab civic body poll results LIVE: Why is this election crucial in Punjab?

    The local body elections is being seen as crucial for all major political parties of the state as they are taking place ahead of the assembly polls next year. It is a litmus test for the ruling AAP which is hoping to retain power in Punjab.

  • Fri, 29 May 2026 07:41:20 am

    Punjab civic body poll results LIVE: The voter turnout

    Punjab witnessed an overall voter turnout of 63.94 per cent in the General Elections to Municipalities-2026, according to the official poll-day summary released by the State Election authorities.

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