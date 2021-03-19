Home / India News / Punjab CM threatens to move SC over farm laws
india news

Punjab CM threatens to move SC over farm laws

What is the use of making it a prestige issue? How many more farmers do you want to kill? The Constitution has been amended more than 100 times in the past, so why can it not be done again?” Amarinder Singh said.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:18 AM IST
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh also urged the Centre to leave its ego and withdraw the farm laws. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday threatened to move the Supreme Court if President Ram Nath Kovind did not give assent to the amendment bills that were unanimously passed by the state assembly last year to “negate” the Centre’s contentious farm laws. “We will go to the Supreme Court if the President does not give assent to the state amendment bills,” Singh said while addressing reporters on the completion of four years of his government in the state.

Singh also urged the Centre to leave its ego and withdraw the farm laws. “What is the use of making it a prestige issue? How many more farmers do you want to kill? The Constitution has been amended more than 100 times in the past, so why can it not be done again?” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
capt. amarinder singh farm laws 2020 farmers protest in delhi
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP