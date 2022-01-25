Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Punjab elections: EC notice to AAP over breach of poll code by CM candidate Bhagwant Mann
india news

Punjab elections: EC notice to AAP over breach of poll code by CM candidate Bhagwant Mann

The EC has sought an explanation from AAP over its Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann allegedly holding a roadshow in Sangrur on Sunday in violation of the model code of conduct in the election-bound state.
AAP MP and CM candidate for Punjab elections Bhagwant Mann receives a warm welcome during the party door-to-door election campaign, in Jalandhar on Monday. He was issued a notice by the EC later in the day. (ANI)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought an explanation from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its Punjab chief ministerial (CM) candidate Bhagwant Mann allegedly holding a roadshow in Sangrur on Sunday in violation of the model code of conduct.

The poll panel has imposed some restrictions on holding rallies and other electioneering activities in a bid to check the spread of Covid-19 during the assembly elections in the five states.

Mann, along with his party’s supporters had allegedly held a roadshow at Dhuri in Sangrur district on Sunday.

Dhuri Returning Officer Ismat Vijay Singh on Monday said the show cause notice was issued to the AAP’s district chief, asking him to explain why no action should be taken against the party for violating the model code.

The he model code of conduct came into force on January 8 after the poll schedule for the five states, where assembly elections are slated to take place, was announced.

Voting in Punjab is scheduled to take place in a single phase on February 20 while counting of votes will take place on March 10, the poll panel had earlier announced.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid outbreak in Parliament
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Assembly polls
Republic Day celebrations
National Girl Child Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP