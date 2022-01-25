Punjab elections: EC notice to AAP over breach of poll code by CM candidate Bhagwant Mann

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought an explanation from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its Punjab chief ministerial (CM) candidate Bhagwant Mann allegedly holding a roadshow in Sangrur on Sunday in violation of the model code of conduct.

The poll panel has imposed some restrictions on holding rallies and other electioneering activities in a bid to check the spread of Covid-19 during the assembly elections in the five states.

Mann, along with his party’s supporters had allegedly held a roadshow at Dhuri in Sangrur district on Sunday.

Dhuri Returning Officer Ismat Vijay Singh on Monday said the show cause notice was issued to the AAP’s district chief, asking him to explain why no action should be taken against the party for violating the model code.

The he model code of conduct came into force on January 8 after the poll schedule for the five states, where assembly elections are slated to take place, was announced.

Voting in Punjab is scheduled to take place in a single phase on February 20 while counting of votes will take place on March 10, the poll panel had earlier announced.

