Punjab: Farmer dies after wall collapse in Mansa: Caught on cam

A farmer died in a wall collapse in Jawharke village in Punjab's Mansa district amid heavy rain on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Punjab and warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rains in the next 48 hours. Punjab has been witnessing heavy rains in several districts.(X/ @PTI_News)

A CCTV footage of the incident shows the farmer riding a bicycle, when the wall adjoining the street suddenly collapsed on him. In a video of the spot in the aftermath of the incident, bricks can be seen lying for the length of the street where the wall stood.

The incident comes even as the India Meteorological Department cautioned residents that weak or vulnerable structures could be damaged by the force and volume of the rain.

Punjab is witnessing heavy rains in several parts, with multiple districts of the state, including Mansa, recording rainfall far above normal this monsoon season.

The downpour in Punjab, which has caused a flood-like situation, shows no signs of abating, with the India Meteorological Department on Sunday issuing a red alert for the state, indicating heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.

The intense rainfall might cause flooding and mudslides in hilly catchment areas, leading to severe waterlogging in low-lying urban areas, weather officials said.

Meanwhile, an orange alert was sounded for the north and west Punjab from Saturday, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places.

Building collapse after army rescue in Pathankot

The wall collapse incident comes days after a building in Punjab's Pathankot district located near Madhopur Headworks collapsed, shortly after the Indian Army evacuated CRPF personnel and civilians from the premises.

Under the rescue operation, 22 CRPF personnel and three civilians, who had been stranded near Madhopur Headworks for a day, were evacuated on August 27.

A video shared by the Indian Army showed a chopper, deployed for evacuation, with another one showing the collapsed building, which the security forces confirmed happened moments after the rescue.

“In a chilling reminder of what was at stake, the very building on which the helicopter had landed gave way shortly after the evacuation, highlighting the timely and decisive rescue efforts,” the Indian Army said.